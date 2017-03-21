American Idol Winner Nick Fradiani Talks New Single ‘Love Is Blind’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Nick Fradiani stopped by the Mix 104.1 studio today to catch up with Gregg Daniels. The American Idol winner reveals how he crashed a wedding to film the music video for his latest single, “Love Is Blind.”

Fradiani, who completed the song a year before the wedding, always felt like it would make a good first dance. “I was saying when we wrote it and when it was finished, ‘Oh this sounds like a wedding song!’ Because it’s a love song, and it felt like it could work like that. So it was cool to have someone use it.”

“One of my best friends was the best man to the groom,” explained Fradiani. The bride, apparently a big fan, had no idea the singer was about to deliver her first dance. “I wasn’t invited to the wedding or anything… I crashed it.” revealed Fradiani.

Check out the candid music video below, and watch the entire interview up top.