By: Eric Donnelly

A new color was added to the line of Apple iPads and iPhones — for a limited time!

According to Buzzfeed, Apple will be releasing a Red iPhone (7 and 7+) alongside an updated iPad to help support the (RED) Campaign to fight AIDS! The new color on the iPhone is so sick — check it out!



RED iPHONE!! YEAH ILL GET THAT pic.twitter.com/EXDcaZ7X9k — Justine Ezarik ☕️ (@ijustine) March 21, 2017

“The updated iPads will come in a 9.7-inch model. The update comes in the form of a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display and A9 chip, an upgrade over the A8X chip featured in the iPad Air 2. The new iPad will be available to order starting Friday and in stores next week. Its starting price is $329 — about $70 less than the starting price of the Air 2.” When it comes to the iPhone, they’ll be on sale March 24th in stores.

This isn’t the first time apple has supported the (RED) Campaign. “Apple joined the (Red) campaign to fight AIDS in 2006 with the launch of a red a special edition iPod nano. Since then, the company has raised over more than $130 million from the proceeds of (Red)-branded Apple products.”

The red looks so sharp they should make it available on the new iPhone!