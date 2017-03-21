Can’t Beat Kennedy: Kylie From Abbington

- Katy Perry says she did more than just Kiss a girl back in the day. What is the Smurf’s name she voices for the Smurf Films?
- “Beauty and the Beast” set box office records with a massive $170 million opening in the U.S. That’s the best opening for a PG movie, and the best March opening for any movie. What is the profession of Belle’s father?
- Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski recently surprised the public when the actor revealed they had secretly married the previous weekend. What was the name of her character in the movie “Mean Girls”?
- Rob Lowe and his sons will tackle unsolved mysteries on their new A&E series “The Lowe Files”. It’s a new reality show they’ll investigate things like aliens, ghosts, and top-secret government training methods. Rob Lowe received an Emmy nomination in 2001 for his work on which political drama TV series?
- The Big Bang Theory secures its two-season renewal on CBS, the network said Monday. Name the two cast members who star in the sitcom and also dated in real life.
Can you beat Kennedy?