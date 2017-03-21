Dave Matthews Band Violinist Boyd Tinsley Debuts Solo Project Crystal Garden

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Boyd Tinsley has spent the past 26 years lighting up the stage as the hair-raising violin player for Dave Matthews Band. The classically trained musician seamlessly integrated his melodic fiddle playing with the jazz-rock fusion that Dave Matthews and co. popularized in the nineties. While DMB has taken the year off for the first time in a quarter century, Tinsley is exploring other creative outlets. The Charlottesville musician has assembled a new band, Crystal Garden, and produced their debut record Let The Rocks Cry Out.

“I wanted to create a young rock band, with a real rock attitude,” Tinsley told Mix 104.1. “I love being a musician, but I love also being a producer. Just to get musicians together, and try to set a vibe that people will be really comfortable in to open up, and then just give them the freedom to play exactly what comes to their hearts. That’s when you really find true magic… when people are not confined.”

The great Steve Lillywhite, who produced the first three critically acclaimed DMB albums, served as the inspiration behind Tinsley’s current production style. “I would go in sometimes and sit on the floor out of the way… Wouldn’t say a word, but just listened,” the violinist revealed about the 1994 Under The Table and Dreaming and ’95/’96 Crash recording sessions. “He would show me different stuff as he was playing through the music,” Tinsley continued. “So Steve is very much a mentor in the way that I go about recording.”

Crystal Garden at Great Scott

Gretchen and the Pickpockets

Filled with die-hard DMB fans, the small venue was buzzing with anticipation as the opening act Gretchen and the Pickpockets wrapped up their soulful set. While the five-piece was rough around the edges, as any young band should be, they played with passion and an intensity that had everyone moving. Singer Gretchen Klempa’s delicate vocals danced across a bed of chunky rhythm and pointed trumpet playing. Guitarist Richie Smith, drummer Tom O’Connell, trumpeter Ryan O’Connell, and bassist Michael Klempa round out the crew.

The Pickpockets innovative musicianship and infectious energy captured the attention of an audience that was there to see one thing; Boyd Tinsley up close and personal.

Crystal Garden with Boyd Tinsley

Crystal Garden, made up of Seattle musician Mycle Wastman on guitar/vocals with young guns Charlie Csontos & Matt Frewen on bass and drums, kicked off the performance with back-to-back jam sessions.

Dressed in his signature country chic, Tinsley joined the group for the loosely arranged musical numbers as he dueled with Wastman – trading riffs and smiles. Csontos and Frewen delivered a groovy, punching rhythm section, with more of a straight-ahead feel than their Carter Beauford–Stefan Lessard DMB counterparts.

At 52, the musician is as manic as ever on stage. Leaving behind a cloud of resin Tinsley sawed away at his fiddle, dreadlocks spilling loosely over his face. Confined to a smaller stage than usual, Tinsley ditched his frontman moves, letting his violin carry the performance. Each line filled the room and raised up the other musicians, drawing constant cheers from the adoring crowd.

Despite the thinning audience following Tinsley’s departure, Crystal Garden continued to rock the venue. The trio kept the energy level high as they ran through a scorching set of newly written tunes, and selected numbers from Let The Rocks Cry Out. Highlights included the sultry “Dirty Down Low,” and the rollicking “Devil Woman.”

Tinsely returned to the stage to close out the show with an extended cut of Crystal Garden’s single, “People,” before surprising fans with a “True Reflections” encore. The crowd’s joy was palpable, as longtime fans cherished the opportunity to have a front row seat to Tinsley’s otherworldly playing.

A live staple and fan favorite in Dave Matthews Band’s early days, “True Reflections” has since fallen out of favor with the group. The song, featuring Tinsley on lead vocals, made a comeback in 2013 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield following a ten year hiatus. Last night’s performance marked only the second full version of “True Reflections” since 2013, the first taking place at the Crystal Garden show in Philadelphia Saturday (Mar. 18). Check out our footage of the performance up top.