Ellen DeGeneres Ended Up In The Emergency Room Because Of Wine And Dogs

By: Eric Donnelly

This so would happen to Ellen DeGeneres!

According to E! News, n Ellen before welcoming guest Claire Danes, she told the crowd, “I broke my finger. I know what you’re thinking, ‘How can you host a show without the tip of my ring finger?’ I am not gonna let this thing beat me. I am not.”

“So, you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door. The dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step. I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger.”

The comedian could tell she definitely did something to her finger so she decided to go to the emergency room to have it checked out. To no surprise she had plenty of fans at the UCLA hospital!

