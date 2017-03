Karson decided to play a little prank on his wife Lana and son Barrett when he told them he only had one other ticket to the Celtics game.

Listen to the audio above to hear how he made them compete for the seat!

Karson & Kennedy cheer for the Celtics and Barrett cheers for ice cream! @karsonandkennedy #suitelife #celtics A post shared by Mix 104.1 (@mix1041) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

