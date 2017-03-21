Natalie Portman Bares Baby Bump In James Blake’s Sultry ‘My Willing Heart’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

James Blake has made a name for himself with introspective electronic compositions and soothing vocals. Syrup-slow fractured beats and a fluttering falsetto mark his 2016 release, “My Willing Heart.” Now the U.K. musician has put out a stunning music video to accompany The Colour in Anything track.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Announces New Irish-Themed Single, Shares Lyric Video

The video, directed by The Fits‘ Anna Rose Holmer, features Natalie Portman in the final month of her pregnancy. The Jackie actress, filmed in black and white, swims around gracefully as strings crest and swell in the background. Watch the full video up top.

Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed their daughter, Amalia, Feb. 22, just days after the video was filmed.