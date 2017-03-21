Watch Selena Gomez Sing The Stanley Steemer Jingle On Vogue 73 Questions

By: Eric Donnelly

Vogue is back at it again for 73 Questions and this time was Selena Gomez!

The “Same Old Love” songstress slayed the interview in a red cut-out top with some wide-leg, flared pants. She answered everything from her first concert (Britney Spears) to the song she loves to blast in the car (“That’s what I Like” by Bruno Mars).





Easily the best moment of the interview was when she was asked “what’s the best jingle ever created?” So many choices, but it’s great to see Selena Gomez is down to earth like the rest of us non-famous people.

She starts singing, “Call 1-800-Steemer! Stanley Steemer makes carpet cleaner!” The iconic moment starts at 5:44. More proof Selena Gomez is the greatest person ever tbh.