Can’t Beat Kennedy: Alexis from Sandwich

Disney is facing a serious lawsuit alleging that its animated flick Zootopia was copied from a reputable Hollywood screenwriter. Zootopia’s lead character, Judy Hopps, is what kind of animal?

Mean Girls is getting a Broadway tryout with the new musical being written by the same SNL alumni who wrote & acted in the original film. Name that person.

Sean Connery had a chance to play Gandalf in the “Lord of the Rings” movies, but turned it down because he didn’t understand the scripts. What is the name of the fictional world in which the films are set?

The Chicago Cubs’ historic World Series win last year is apparently being turned into a movie. Their win was the first for the Cubs in over a century; how many years exactly had it been since they won?

Woody Harrelson quit smoking pot a year ago because, quote, “I feel like it was keeping me from being emotionally available.” Name the two stoner comedic actors who starred in hits like “Up In Smoke” “Still Smokin” and “Nice Dreams” in the 70’s and 80’s.

