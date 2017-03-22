Ed Sheeran To Receive 2017 Hal David Award From Songwriters Hall Of Fame

March 22, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, Hal David Starlight Award, Rami Abou-Sabe, Songwriters Hall of Fame

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Ed Sheeran, whose recent album ÷ is the biggest record in the country, will be honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame with the 2017 Hal David Starlight Award. Created in 2004, the award recognizes young artist’s contributions to music. Past winners include Taylor Swift, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Drake, Jason Mraz, Rob Thomas, and John Mayer.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Will Bring His Buddy James Blunt On Tour

“Ed Sheeran has accomplished so much in pop music that it is hard to believe he is only 26. He is not an overnight sensation, however, having immersed himself in songwriting, recording and performing since his early teens. Songwriters Hall of Fame co-chairs Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff told PEOPLE. “His natural talent as a singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer has brought him well-deserved success.”

The Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 48th annual induction dinner will take place June 15 in N.Y.C. Fellow nominees set to be honored alongside Sheeran include Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Robert Lamm & James Pankow p/k/a “Chicago,” Max Martin and Jay Z atC

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live