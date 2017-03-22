“I Am Social Media” — Lindsay Lohan Is Back With Her New Reality Series ‘The Anti-Social Network’

By: Eric Donnelly

I’m back bitches!

Lindsay Lohan is back with her new reality series The Anti-Social Network and it looks like it will be pretty funny. The famed actress tweeted the trailer out last night to her 9.37M followers.

“I love social media. I am social media. Everybody knows you should never leave your phone lying around—especially near me. I decided I’m going to hijack your social media—your Instagram, your Snapchat, your Facebook, your Twitter—all of it for 24 hours.”



❤RT❤ if you are excited about my new show 😊 pic.twitter.com/rNjR47Ngkd — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) March 22, 2017

The contestants will have to complete 3 challenges to get their social media back. “I’ve decided to dare people to really question how much their social media is worth. I am really good.” Everyone’s obsessed with their social media so it will be funny to see how far certain people go to get theirs back from Miss LiLo.

Will you watch this show?!