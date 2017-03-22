Prepare To Freak Out! Starbucks Is Now Selling Avocado Spread

By: Eric Donnelly

Okay this is huge.

Starbucks is stepping their game up BIG TIME by now selling Avocado Spread. According to E! News, the spreads will be “sold in little plastic containers at just 95 cents each, consumers can now spread the delicious treat on breakfast or lunch sandwiches.



Starbucks now has avocado toast and people have mixed feelings https://t.co/xEJCfCPFUt pic.twitter.com/LgjYH9g59w — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 21, 2017

“Blended with sea salt, onion, garlic, jalapeno pepper and lime juice, the spread also has a little bit of kick.” Basically it’s guacamole. People online seem to be split on the decision over whether it’s good or not, so it looks like you can’t really take anyone’s word for it.

“A gluten-free smoked Canadian bacon breakfast sandwich, sprouted grain bagel and lemon chiffon yogurt are now available for purchase at participating stores across the United States.”