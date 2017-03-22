This Hairy Picture From The Celtics Game Is Taking The Internet By Storm

By Rami Abou-Sabe

At a recent Boston Celtics game, a pair of unassuming fans were spotted sporting dueling hairstyles. The two men, presumably a father-son duo, are pictured from the back with polar opposite hair cuts, and the internet is lapping the unintentional comedy up.

The photo appeared on Reddit yesterday, and shot to the top of /r/funny. Users were quick to jump in with sarcastic comments. “When you take the cap off an acorn and wear it on your finger like a hat,” writes one commenter. “That boy knows he’s got limited time with the top. He’s making the most of it,” jokes another.