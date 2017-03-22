This Might Be The Dumbest ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Mistake EVER

By: Eric Donnelly

I still refuse to believe this guy can actually be this stupid.

Every now and again there’s a ridiculous moment on Wheel of Fortune that leaves us all scratching our heads and last night was one of those nights. Here we have Kevin — a man who got the puzzle down to one final letter on the board and decided to spin one last time to get some extra cash.

Apparently, Kevin had us all fooled when he was guessing all the letters like he knew exactly how to solve the puzzle. “A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE” was on the board as he landed on one last $600 piece, which is when we were gifted this moment…



Seriously Dude.This Wheel of Fortune mistake is as bad as it gets. 😂 pic.twitter.com/dVby1jxIgc — SportsCast (@SportsCast_THN) March 22, 2017

Are.You.Freaking.Serious.Kevin….HOW?! While we all might not have read the famous play written by Tennessee Williams we all have at least heard the title in high school English 101. The audible gasps from everyone around him proved how truly ridiculous his guess was. A Streetcar Naked Desire doesn’t even make sense.

Oh well, we got a good laugh out of it and Kevin lost and was sent home with $1,000.