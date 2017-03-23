Can’t Beat Kennedy: Jacqueline From Dorchester

- Reese Witherspoon turned 41 years old yesterday. She has one Oscar for Best Actress for her role as June Carter in what 2006 film?
- Lindsay Lohan is bringing a new show to the networks called “The Anti-Social Network”, where she hijacks someone’s social media for 24 hours and makes them perform embarrassing tasks for prizes. In the 2003 film “Freaky Friday” she costarred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis who now endorses which brand of yogurt?
- Vulture.com figured out that the 3 biggest stars of the Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki have made $140 million dollars each in salary alone. Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki have played Leonard and Sheldon since season 1 and are which type of scientist?
- Chance the Rapper, Arcade Fire and Lorde are among the headliners announced yesterday for Lollapalooza this summer in Chicago. Chance the Rapper is performing this spring in Boston for what festival?
- Tim Allen was blasted by the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect after comparing the political climate for conservatives in Hollywood to living in 1930s Germany. Tim Allen’s voice will return in the 4th installment of the Toy Story films out in 2019 as which character?
Can you beat Kennedy?