Franzia’s Parents Argue Over Lent

It’s that dreaded time of year again when Christians are expected to give up a beloved food or bad habit for 40 days, but getting yourself and others to follow through isn’t so easy.

Franzia’s Dad is no exception, and her Mom isn’t about to let him get away with it.

Listen above to hear this hilarious argument between Franzia’s parents about what he REALLY doesn’t want to give up!

What are you giving up (or not) for Lent?

