Franzia’s Parents Argue Over Lent

March 23, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: Ben & Jerry's, catholic, Church, Cookies, Francesca, franzia, giving up for lent, Ice Cream, lent, Marriage, moose tracks, parents arguing, puffed wheat

It’s that dreaded time of year again when Christians are expected to give up a beloved food or bad habit for 40 days, but getting yourself and others to follow through isn’t so easy.

Franzia’s Dad is no exception, and her Mom isn’t about to let him get away with it.

Listen above to hear this hilarious argument between Franzia’s parents about what he REALLY doesn’t want to give up!

What are you giving up (or not) for Lent?

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

More from Karson & Kennedy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live