New Balance Unveils 2017 Boston Marathon Shoe

March 23, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: boston marathon, Fresh Foam Zante v3 Boston, New Balance, Rami Abou-Sabe

By Rami Abou-Sabe

As anticipation ramps up for the 2017 Boston Marathon, a local shoe company has released their annual celebratory running sneaker. New Balance unveiled the Fresh Foam Zante v3 Boston this week.

RELATED: Karson Talks to Boston Marathon Superstar Tatyana McFadden

“Boston runners train with one goal in mind: to finish their race and be proud of the endurance, perseverance and strength it required, while knowing the ultimate prize of accomplishment and celebration awaits,” said New Balance. “Black accents and pops of color on the tongue, lace aglets, outsole and insole add to the excitement,” the company added.

The eighties-inspired shoe will retail online for $114.95, and will be available March 27th.

nb zante 3 930x620 New Balance Unveils 2017 Boston Marathon Shoe

nb zante 5 930x620 New Balance Unveils 2017 Boston Marathon Shoe

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live