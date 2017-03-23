New Balance Unveils 2017 Boston Marathon Shoe

By Rami Abou-Sabe

As anticipation ramps up for the 2017 Boston Marathon, a local shoe company has released their annual celebratory running sneaker. New Balance unveiled the Fresh Foam Zante v3 Boston this week.

“Boston runners train with one goal in mind: to finish their race and be proud of the endurance, perseverance and strength it required, while knowing the ultimate prize of accomplishment and celebration awaits,” said New Balance. “Black accents and pops of color on the tongue, lace aglets, outsole and insole add to the excitement,” the company added.

The eighties-inspired shoe will retail online for $114.95, and will be available March 27th.