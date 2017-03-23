Nick Fradiani Talks American Idol Experience, Difficulties Post-Show

Earlier this week, American Idol season 14 winner, Nick Fradiani stopped by the Mix 104.1 studios to talk with Gregg Daniels about his new single, Love is Blind.

In the same visit, Gregg and Nick chatted about some of his favorite artists to cover, including Prince and Ed Sheeran.

“[Ed Sheeran is] great, I like that whole album,” said Fradiani. “I think he’s as good as it gets. He’s just totally original and definitely inspiring for an artist and a songwriter in this day and age. He’s just a normal guy. You just know you can go and hang with him or something, and I think that’s what makes him so appealing.”

Fradiani also looked back on his experience on American Idol, explaining that there were some pressures and difficulties after he had won, that he’s working to overcome.

“I had a great experience on the show itself, it was a life changing moment,” he said. “It has its difficulties post-show, I think that’s where you see it can be a bit difficult.”

“You go through some ups and downs afterwards,” said Fradiani. “You get put in some weird positions – and I think it’s happened to the last few winners – I think you’re expected to be a huge star, either from The Voice or from American Idol, just because you won that show.”

“I think overall, I’m happy that I did it, I’m happy with the record. It was a great experience overall.”

Watch more of Gregg’s interview with Nick Fradiani in the video at the top of the post.