‘Space Jam’ Soundtrack Set To Be Released On Vinyl For Record Store Day

Rami Abou-Sabe

In anticipation of the upcoming sequel to the 1996 movie, the Space Jam soundtrack will be re-released on vinyl.

Record Store Day, the annual celebration of brick-and-mortar music shops has gained popularity in recent years, as the sales of vinyl have skyrocketed. Now ’90s kids have an opportunity to relish in the nostalgia, and own a newly pressed edition of the top-notch soundtrack. Highlights include Seal‘s “Fly Like An Eagle,” R. Kelly‘s “I Believe I Can Fly,” and D’Angelo‘s “I Found My Smile Again.”

Pick up your copy of the official soundtrack on April 22, and jam out to hits from classic throwbacks from the likes of Spin Doctors, Salt N Peppa, Coolio, and more.

*Fun Fact: the original Space Jam website is still online. Click through to immerse yourself in a pre-millennium time warp.

Space Jam Track List:

01. Seal – “Fly Like An Eagle”

02. Coolio – “The Winner”

03. Quad City DJs – “Space Jam”

04. R. Kelly – “I Believe I Can Fly”

05. B-Real, Busta Rhymes, Coolio, LL Cool J, Method Man – “Hit Em High (The Monsters Anthem)”

06. D’Angelo – “I Found My Smile Again”

07. Monica – “For You I Will”

08. Salt N Pepa – “Upside Down (Round-N-Round)”

09. Robin S. – “Givin’ U All That I Got”

10. Barry White & Chris Rock – “Basketball Jones”

11. All-4-One – “I Turn To You”

12. R. Kelly – “All Of My Days” [Feat. Changing Faces and Jay Z]

13. Spin Doctors – “That’s The Way (I Like It)” [Feat. Biz Markie]

14. Bugs Bunny – “Buggin’”