To Tip Or Not To Tip

March 23, 2017 7:36 PM
Filed Under: amanda giles, cat deeley, Gregg Daniels, guaranteed money, mandatory, Mix, Mix1041, money, restaurant, server, tipping

If you get bad, horrible, despicable service at a restaurant, do you HAVE TO leave a tip?? Gregg and Amanda have different opinions and opened up the Mix lines..WHOA! The discussion got HEATED! What do you think?? Have you ever left $0 ??

Follow Gregg Daniels, Fast Freddy, & Amanda Giles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Call us in studio anytime to share your story 617-931-1234, or email Gregg at gdaniels@mix1041.com. Listen to us weekday afternoons from 2pm-7pm on Mix 104.1 and on the Radio.com app.

More from Gregg & Freddy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live