To Tip Or Not To Tip

If you get bad, horrible, despicable service at a restaurant, do you HAVE TO leave a tip?? Gregg and Amanda have different opinions and opened up the Mix lines..WHOA! The discussion got HEATED! What do you think?? Have you ever left $0 ??

