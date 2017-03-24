Can’t Beat Kennedy: Bonnie From Quincy

March 24, 2017 8:00 AM
  1. Brie Larson will star in a movie about Victoria Woodhull, the first woman to run for president. Larson was all over the news when she didn’t do what for Casey Affleck at the Oscars when he won best actor?
  2. Last night on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,”actress Connie Britton was a guest. She played Rayna James on which drama series from 2012-2017?
  3. Everyone is talking about the guy who blew it on “Wheel of Fortune” who only had to guess the letter “M” to complete the phrase “A Streetcar Named Desire” but guessed “K” instead. Is “A Streetcar Named Desire” originally a movie, play, or TV series?
  4. John Mayer admits his song “Still Feel Like Your Man” is about Katy Perry. The pair have been on again off again a few times starting in 2012, which was after Perry’s Marriage and divorce to this comedian.
  5. 59 years ago today in 1958 “The King” Elvis Presley was inducted into the military and given the serial number 53310761. For what branch of service did Elvis serve?

Can you beat Kennedy?

