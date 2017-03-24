LeAnn Rimes Talks Her New Album Remnants With Karson & Kennedy

LeAnn Rimes became the youngest country music star since Tanya Tucker when she rose to stardom at just 13 years old following the release of the Bill Mack song “Blue.”

Now, more than two decades later, she is just as active as ever with her latest album Remnants and the release of her brand new single “Long Live Love.”

Live in studio with Karson & Kennedy, Rimes talks about the difficult but enlightening journey that inspired Remnants… and whether or not she’s related to Busta.

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.