Salt’s brother congratulated him on his new girlfriend, but made a comment that ticked him off a little.

Pictures and family are forever, but relationships aren’t always.

It led us to discuss the unavoidable dilemma:┬áif you break up with your significant other, your ex will be in that family picture forever… so do you have them in the photo or not?

