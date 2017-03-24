Watch The Heartwarming Trailer For ‘Love Actually’ Sequel

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Red Nose Day Actually premieres today in the U.K. (Mar. 24), but stateside audiences will have to wait until May 25th for the highly anticipated short film. In the meantime catch the teaser trailer up top, featuring the original cast of the cult holiday classic Love Actually.

RELATED: ‘Love Actually’ Cast Set To Reunite For Mini-Sequel

Writer-director Richard Curtis organized the sequel in conjunction with Red Nose Day, a day which aims to raise awareness for the issues surrounding childhood poverty. “We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part – and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later,” Curtis said.

Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy, Andrew Lincoln, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Martine McCutcheon, Lucia Moniz, Marcus Brigstocke, and Rowan Atkinson are all set to reprise their roles.