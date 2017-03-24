What Happened To Tom From Myspace?

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Perhaps the most recognizable image of the 21st century, Myspace Tom‘s over-the-shoulder profile picture has been ingrained in our collective consciousness for over a decade. Born Thomas Anderson, Tom created Myspace in 2003 with Chris DeWolfe. While Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook would soon take over the majority market share, Tom from Myspace was everybody’s first friend in the mid-aughts.

The elusive entrepreneur has dropped out of the spotlight since leaving Myspace in 2009, but recently found success as one of Instagram’s hottest travel photographers.

Anderson began his photography hobby on a 2011 trip to the desert festival Burning Man. Inspired by friend and photographer Trey Ratcliff, Anderson quickly took to the new creative outlet. Fast forward six years, and Myspace Tom has traveled the world with friends, seeking out new locations to share with his followers. From Thailand to Peru, Japan to Iceland, and even a trip to see the Northern Lights – Tom has seen it – all with his camera in tow.

For a man who’s most recognized through a blurry, pixelated square photo – his recent work is rather impressive. Check out some of Tom’s recent travels below.





Singapore's amazing skyline 🙂I love this country and the story of its growth over the last 50 years. It has some amazing architecture as well 🙂 A post shared by Tom Anderson (@myspacetom) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

The magic forest in Japan 🙂 Bamboo trees are a favorite, add a path through the bamboo and I'm double happy. This place really is special, and I visited during the light festival so it was also really cool at night. I first saw a photo of this place 5 years and have been dreaming of coming here ever since... it did not disappoint! Arigato! A post shared by Tom Anderson (@myspacetom) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:12pm PST