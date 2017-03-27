‘Cash Cab’ Set To Return On Discovery Channel

By Rami Abou-Sabe

The New York City taxi-based game show will be revamped by Discovery Channel, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

On the game show, unsuspecting passengers are picked up in a NYC taxi, where they have the opportunity to rake up cash for correctly answering an increasingly difficult set of trivia questions. Three wrong answers, and you hit the streets.

The three-time Emmy winner ran from 2005-2012 with host Ben Bailey behind the wheel. The revamped game show will replace Bailey with a rotating cast of stars and celebrities – no word yet on whether or not Bailey will be involved in another capacity.

“Cash Cab” returns to TV later this year.

