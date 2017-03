Colby bought a drone for his child!

Unfortunately, Colby could not handle his child like tendencies and decided to play with it before giving it to his child.

Needless to say, he broke it and tried to put it back in the box…

Unlucky for him, the video recording was still in it…

Listen above to hear more!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.