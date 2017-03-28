Bastille Kick Off Foot-Stomping Wild World Tour In Boston

March 28, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Agganis Arena, bastille, Pompeii, Rami Abou-Sabe

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Bastille debuted their Wild World tour at Agganis Arena in Boston Monday night (Mar. 27). The five-piece delivered nearly an hour and a half of high energy pop-rock, making the sparsely filled Boston University arena feel much more packed than it was.

dsc 3768 Bastille Kick Off Foot Stomping Wild World Tour In Boston

Singer Dan Smith and co. treated adoring fans to a set-list filled with tracks from debut Bad Blood. Saving smash hit “Pompeii” for the encore held the crowd’s attention through lesser known numbers off the group’s followup Wild World. Part Fitz and the Tantrums, part Coldplay, Bastille’s brand of pop-rock isn’t particularly innovative, but damn if it’s not fun to watch.

Despite technical difficulties (Smith spent much of the performance motioning the sound crew to fix his in-ear-monitor, before pulling it out entirely) the singer impressed with one of the most powerful voices in the industry. Smith displayed an endless supply of stage-bounding energy – often traversing out into the crowd to perform from various sections of the arena, groped and grabbed by throngs of teen girls in the process.

dsc 3819 1 Bastille Kick Off Foot Stomping Wild World Tour In Boston

Guitarist/bassist Will Farquarson and Kyle Simmons on keyboards fleshed out the sound, with drummer Chris “Woody” Wood delivering the click-track backbone. Rounding out the crew is multi-instrumentalist Charlie Barnes, whose stage right dance moves could rival Katy Perry’s left shark.

dsc 3704 Bastille Kick Off Foot Stomping Wild World Tour In Boston

dsc 3729 1 Bastille Kick Off Foot Stomping Wild World Tour In Boston

Perhaps the most impressive moment of the night came when Bastille dropped all notions of being a pop act as they let Farquarson solo over an extended fuzzed-out jam, channeling 90s grunge and 80s hair-metal simultaneously.

dsc 3782 Bastille Kick Off Foot Stomping Wild World Tour In Boston

Other highlights included the group’s emotional “Oblivion,” Smith’s in-crowd “Of The Night” performance, and the foot-stomping “Pompeii” finale.

dsc 3772 Bastille Kick Off Foot Stomping Wild World Tour In Boston

Bastille continue headlining their first U.S. arena tour through May.

dsc 3809 Bastille Kick Off Foot Stomping Wild World Tour In Boston

