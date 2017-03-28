Britney Spears Will Dominate The Globe For ‘Piece Of Me’ World Tour

By: Eric Donnelly

Gimme more!!

Britney Spears is here to save Pop music everywhere by taking her smash-hit Las Vegas residency — Piece of Me — on tour around the world. According to Breathe Heavy, she already has two confirmed dates, in Manila (Philippines) on June 15th and Tel Aviv (Israel) on July 3.

Now, the Daily Star is reporting that Japan, Argentina, Brazil, France, England and Australia will soon be confirmed dates on this tour. “Britney has wanted to tour for ages, her time in Vegas has given her so much more confidence and she can’t wait.”

It sounds as if the show will be the same as at its home at Planet Hollywood and it will not be fresh from scratch, although the source claims all the talks are still in their beginning stages. Breathe Heavy also notes that “once the summer months wind down, Britney has plans to pick up her longstanding residency back in Vegas by announcing an extension of two more years. She has shows scheduled in August and September as of now.”

Everyone around the world needs to be gifted with this tour — not everyone can make it to Vegas!

