Can’t Beat Kennedy: Stephanie From Beverly

- Vince Vaughn was initially in the running to play Joey on “Friends”, before he was nixed by a casting director in favor of Matt LeBlanc. Jon Favreau was also almost Chandler. Vaughn and Favreau starred together in this 1996 film about wannabe actors that launched their respective careers.
- “Orange is the New Black” star Samira Wiley got married Saturday to Lauren Morelli, who’s a writer on the show. What’s the name of the prison, which is the primary setting of the show?
- 40 years ago today in 1977, “Rocky” won Best Picture at the Oscars beating out “Taxi Driver”. How many films have there been in the Rocky Franchise from the original in 1976 through the latest release in 2015?
- There’s a video going around of two surfer dudes at a council meeting in San Clemente, California, trying to get them to build a 12-foot tall steel statue to honor Paul Walker. Which character did Walker portray in “The Fast and the Furious”?
- The new Drake album “More Life” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, after selling 505,000 copies. That’s the biggest sales week of the year so far, edging Ed Sheeran, who sold 451,000 copies of his new album two weeks ago. What’s the name of Ed’s latest album?
Can you beat Kennedy?