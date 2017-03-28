Watch Stunning ‘Killing Me Softly’ Battle On ‘The Voice’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Autumn Turner faced off against Vanessa Ferguson in Monday night’s (Mar. 27) most impressive The Voice battle. Popularized by the Fugees, Turner and Ferguson deliver a stunning rendition of the powerhouse vocal.

Turner, in skin-tight all-white, unleashes a clear tone and impressive runs. While Ferguson, a bit more reserved, showcases her refined delivery as her impeccable talent shines through the lively performance.

Alicia Keys, faced with a tough decision, ultimately chooses Ferguson as the winner. No judges saved Turner. NBC‘s The Voice returns tonight for another round of battles.