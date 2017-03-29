Can’t Beat Kennedy: Robin from Braintree

Harry Styles, formerly One Direction, is expected to release his debut solo single on April 7th, and then perform it a week later on SNL. Which former band mate of Harry’s just recently had a baby?

A list of movies other countries banned for weird reasons includes: China banning “Back to the Future” because it involves time travel, and “E.T.” being age-restricted in Sweden, Finland, and Norway, because it portrayed adults as the enemies of children. What kind of car did Doc turn into a time machine in “Back to the Future”?

Wiz Khalifa visited the tomb of former drug lord Pablo Escobar and seemingly paid homage to the late criminal, which has caused controversy in the nation of Colombia. What is the name of the currently airing Netflix series chronicling Escobars exploits?

It was announced that Trading Spaces, the home improvement show where neighbors switch homes for 2 days & make over a room, is coming back next year. No word on whether the original host Paige Davis will return or not. Which network did the show original air on?

Will Smith just had a reunion with his Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air family on Monday afternoon & it was everything. What villain did he play in Suicide Squad?

Can you beat Kennedy?