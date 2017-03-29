Watch This Smoking Hot Battle On ‘The Voice’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Team Gwen delivered the hottest battle on The Voice last night. Tenor mastermind Brandon Royal faced off against the sultry Davina Leone for a smoking version of “In the Night.”

RELATED: Watch Stunning ‘Killing Me Softly’ Battle On ‘The Voice’

The duo exude chemistry as they exchange heated glances and provocative dance moves. And oh yeah, their voices are pretty damn good too.

Leone’s powerful tone has just enough rasp to set her apart from the competition, while Royal’s masterful tenor is refined, rich, and robust.

“It’s very elegant, but also slightly dirty a little bit,” said coach Alicia Keys about Royal. “It’s like elegantly dirty!”

All four coaches fawned over Royal’s expertise, but weren’t shy to heap on the praise to Leone. Ultimately, Gwen Stefani‘s choice was an easy one to make – but that didn’t stop Adam Levine from swooping in for the steal.