A Worcester Student Walked Across Massachusetts For Spring Break

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Gilbert Hernandez, a junior at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, decided to walk across the state of Massachusetts for his spring break. Why? “Because the roads are there,” Hernandez told Mix 104.1, clearly inspired by early Everest mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary.

RELATED: New Balance Unveils 2017 Boston Marathon Shoe

The most difficult part of the 130 mile walk was, unsurprisingly, the weather. “On the first few days there was an arctic cold front, and then 15 mile per hour wind gusts, and then sweaty heat, and then right as I arrived to Boston – a little snow storm,” Hernandez said. “So literally everything Massachusetts could throw at me, I got it.”

The 21-year-old mechanical engineering student mapped out his route using Google Maps’ walking feature. While he originally brought a tent and sleeping bag, Hernandez ultimately lodged at Airbnb’s, his own apartment in Worcester, a catholic church, and a berry farm in Chesterfield (because no one would answer his calls).

Up next for the soon-to-be senior is a trek from his home in Worcester to New York City over fall break. Hernandez hopes for better weather, and a more scenic route on the 170 mile journey.