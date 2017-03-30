Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Starting Monday!

British Public Clearly Choose ‘Floaty McFloatface’ For New Vessel Name Via Facebook

March 30, 2017 11:51 AM
By: Eric Donnelly

Wow — the authorities in Britain never really learn.

According to Mashable, a local authority has asked the public on Facebook to rename Floating Bridge No. 6, which obviously backfired immediately.

“Floaty McFloatface” is clearly the fan favorite on this one. In the past, they’ve also named Boaty McBoatface and Gritty McGritface. It’s clear some people never learn, but I mean let’s hope they keep asking the public over there to name things!

Check out the Facebook post below and read the comments:

