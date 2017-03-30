Can’t Beat Kennedy: Cayla From Plaistow

- Next year is the 40th anniversary of “Grease”, and Olivia Newton-John has been talking to John Travolta about a some kind of reunion. saying, “We are thinking up ways, nothing to announce yet.” Last year Fox released the TV movie Grease Live featuring which famous former Dancing With The Stars pro as Sandy?
- A list of the 12 scariest villainesses of all time includes Glenn Close’s character from “Fatal Attraction,” Nurse Ratched from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Livia Soprano from “The Sopranos.” What was the name of Glenn Close’s character in Fatal Attraction?
- E! News put together a list of 11 reality and game shows that need to be brought back, including “Hollywood Squares”, “The Surreal Life”, “Nick Arcade”, and “What Not to Wear.” Name the two hosts of “What Not to Wear.”
- Despite the efforts of Universal Studios, The Rock and Vin Diesel apparently still have beef and are being kept apart on the press tour for the latest installment of “The Fast and Furious” franchise. The Rock recently voiced a demi-god named which Disney animated movie?
- Emojipedia has released a list of potential new emojis which include broccoli, dumplings, and a Chinese take out box. Which of the following is currently not a food emoji?
Can you beat Kennedy?