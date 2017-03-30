Lady Gaga’s ‘Joanne’ Album Has Now Sold Over 500K Copies In The US

By: Eric Donnelly

Grab the pinot grigio and celebrate!

Billboard is reporting that Lady Gaga’s most recent album Joanne has now surpassed 500,000 sales in the US! “It sold another 5,000 copies in the week ending March 23. That brings its overall sales figure to 503,000.”

This is not the “Bad Romance” singer’s first time doing so. “Joanne is Gaga’s sixth album to sell more than 500,000 copies in the U.S., following Cheek to Cheek (her collaborative album with Tony Bennett, released in 2014; it has sold 750,000), ARTPOP (2013; 768,000), Born This Way (2.4 million), The Fame Monster (2009; 1.6 million) and The Fame (2008; 4.7 million).

In case you haven’t watched this video — you need to check it out!



