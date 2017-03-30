Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Starting Monday!

Lady Gaga’s ‘Joanne’ Album Has Now Sold Over 500K Copies In The US

March 30, 2017 6:44 PM
Filed Under: Album, Billboard, Joanne, John Wayne, Lady Gaga, Sales

By: Eric Donnelly

Grab the pinot grigio and celebrate!

Billboard is reporting that Lady Gaga’s most recent album Joanne has now surpassed 500,000 sales in the US! “It sold another 5,000 copies in the week ending March 23. That brings its overall sales figure to 503,000.”

RELATED: Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, More Celebrate Elton John’s 70th Birthday Bash

This is not the “Bad Romance” singer’s first time doing so. “Joanne is Gaga’s sixth album to sell more than 500,000 copies in the U.S., following Cheek to Cheek (her collaborative album with Tony Bennett, released in 2014; it has sold 750,000), ARTPOP (2013; 768,000), Born This Way (2.4 million), The Fame Monster (2009; 1.6 million) and The Fame (2008; 4.7 million).

In case you haven’t watched this video — you need to check it out!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live