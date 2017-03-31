James Hersey Delivers Intimate Acoustic Performance Of ‘Miss You’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

James Hersey has lent his vocals and songwriting chops to big remixes in recent years. The singer-songwriter’s jazz-influenced “Coming Over” has been reworked by filous and the monster production duo of Dillon Francis & Kygo. Now, Hersey is prepared to release the original version of “Coming Over” on his upcoming EP. The five-song release Pages is set to drop May 5th.

Hersey stopped by our studio this week to share an acoustic performance of lead single “Miss You.” The bouncy, sparse track has already amassed over 73 million plays on Spotify, and continues to climb tastemaking charts. The singer’s forward-facing vocals and rhythmic guitar transform the tune into a rollicking, jangly jam for this intimate rendition. Get a taste of Hersey’s wonderful “Miss You” up top.

The Austrian-born songwriter has paternal ties to Massachusetts, but spent time honing his craft in New York and LA. When asked about the chromatic half-step run in “Coming Over,” Hersey revealed his jazz roots. “I studied jazz guitar, that’s where those ideas come from,” he told Mix 104.1. “People can appreciate it as a part of the soulful music that I write. Sometimes you’ve just got to hit those notes man.”

When can we expect more music from the rising star? “I think I’m gonna try to release another EP before the end of the year,” Hersey said. “I like the idea of releasing short bodies of music for people to consume, because there’s so much out there right now.”

Currently on tour, Hersey makes a stop in Minneapolis on Saturday (Apr. 1) before a west coast swing through the first week of April.