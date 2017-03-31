Saucony Unveils Freedom Trail Inspired Boston Marathon Sneaks

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Just a couple weeks away, the 2017 Boston Marathon will bring the world’s best distance runners to our streets. In honor of the race, local footwear company Saucony has unveiled their limited edition Boston Freedom ISO.

The revolutionary sneakers feature an EVERUN continuous cushioning midsole, and the famous red-and-blue brick pattern of the Freedom Trail itself. Gold accents finish off the image, alluding to the bronze inlays along the 2.5 mile historic path through downtown Boston.

The sneakers retail for $160 and can be found at Marathon Sports or Saucony. Check out more images of the shoes below.