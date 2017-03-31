Saying Goodbye To Mix Traffic’s Mike Ellis

Mike Ellis has been giving us the Mix morning traffic report for 26 years, since we were Mix 98.5, but now we have to say goodbye.

To celebrate his time at the radio station, we brought him in studio for today’s show and asked him to give his replacement a few pointers. Listen to the audio above to find out which familiar voice will have the low down on your morning commute from now on!

Mix listeners and staff express their huge thanks to Mike Ellis for his 26 years of service to the station. We wanted to do a little something special for him. Listen to the audio above to hear our final goodbyes and say hello to our new Mix traffic reporter!

