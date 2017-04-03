The Latest Beyoncé Pregnancy Photo Shoot is Here

By Hayden Wright

Since the moment Beyoncé announced her pregnancy (with twins!) in January, she’s proudly modeled her pre-baby body on red carpets, onstage and in marvelous Instagram photo shoots. There was the announcement itself, which inspired creatives in London to carve her body out of cheese. She, Jay Z and Blue Ivy took their stylish selves to the Beauty and the Beast premiere. Now, Bey’s back with even more tasteful, flattering images that celebrate her impending motherhood on social media.

Related: Artists Carved Beyoncé out of Cheese

In the latest crop of snaps, Beyoncé wears a figure-hugging cobalt maternity gown with some eye-watering jewels. She shared a video slideshow and a couple still photos (including a close-up of her earrings). Her maternity shoots have taken on a unique, overexposed, whimsical photographic aesthetic that art history professors might teach alongside Lemonade someday.

See the latest images of Bey in all her pregnancy glory here:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT