SPF 2017 Lineup and Ticket Details

DNCE, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Nial Horan and Post Malone will play SPF, Saturday, May 20 at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. April 3, 2017 10:30 AM
“Sun.Pool.Fun,” better known as SPF, returns to the heart of the Las Vegas strip on Saturday, May 20 at the beautiful Boulevard Pool, located inside the  Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The all-ages show features performances by DNCE, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan and Post Malone.

Pre-sale tickets are available beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, April 4 at 10:00 AM, PT, through Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 PM, PT, via Ticketmaster. General admission tickets go on sale this Friday, April 7 at 12:00 PM, PT, via Ticketmaster for $45.00. Doors open at 8:00 PM.

Presale Code: SPF2017

