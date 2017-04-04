15 Seconds | Marissa Raine Carlin – You Got What You Wanted

In the #15Seconds spotlight tonight, we’ve got a local singer/songwriter who’s already had a major brush with fame. I was standing on the deck when she performed with Ed Sheeran at the MIX Beach House a few years back and I can tell you first hand it was an amazing moment.

That afternoon encounter with greatness inspired tonight’s featured artist, who has since written a bunch of original songs and hopes to pursue a career in songwriting.

Introducing 17 year old high school student Marissa Raine Carlin and her original song You Got What You Wanted.

Give it a listen and tell us what you think!

And take a listen to her latest song, Sinkholes:

More: Marissa Raine Carlin



About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!