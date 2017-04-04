Can’t Beat Kennedy: Joe from Lakeville

- Britney Spears brought country singer Chris Lane on stage in Vegas and then put him in bondage gear and led him around on all fours while spanking him. What was her first number one single?
- 30-year-old Naya Rivera and 52-year-old David Spade might be a couple. They were spotted kissing and cuddling in a pool at a resort in Hawaii. Name one of the two movies David Spade starred in with his good friend Chris Farley in the 90’s before Farley’s passing.
- Craig T. Nelson turns 73 years old today. He’s done a lot in Hollywood including winning an Emmy for “Coach”. But younger people might know him from voicing the father of a family of super heroes in this Pixar animated film from 2004.
- 42 years ago today in 1975 Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded a little company called Microsoft. In the 90’s they expanded their reach into the world wide web when they released this consumer-oriented operating system, the first of many from the company.
- Robert Downey Jr. turns 52 years old today. He’s most known for his roles as Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes. Did he grace the big screen as the Super Hero or the Super Sleuth first?
Can you beat Kennedy?