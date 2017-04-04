John Mayer And Shawn Mendes Perform Stunning ‘Mercy’/’In Your Atmospere’ Mashup

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Shawn Mendes has been vocal about his love for John Mayer. Last night, Mayer brought young upstart Mendes onstage for an intimate acoustic duet.

Mayer’s The Search For Everything tour stopped in Toronto Monday night (Apr. 3), where the musician delivered a career-spanning setlist. Mayer, once the young singer-songwriter in a crowded field of established musicians, has taken on the role of elder statesman. Recognizing Shawn’s fandom, Mayer invited the talented artist to perform a stunning duet.

Mendes kicks off the performance with a reserved version of smash-hit “Mercy.” As Mayer starts harmonizing around the young singer, a smile spreads across Mendes’ face – clearly thrilled to share the stage with his musical idol.

The duo trade off harmonies and rhythmic, syncopated strumming as they knock out “Mercy” and Mayer’s latest “In Your Atmosphere.” Watch the full video up top.

Damn. John Mayer is the best. My job is the best. U guys are the best. What an insane night. ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 4, 2017