Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

John Mayer And Shawn Mendes Perform Stunning ‘Mercy’/’In Your Atmospere’ Mashup

April 4, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: In Your Atmosphere, John Mayer, Mercy, Rami Abou-Sabe, Shawn Mendes

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Shawn Mendes has been vocal about his love for John Mayer. Last night, Mayer brought young upstart Mendes onstage for an intimate acoustic duet.

RELATED: James Hersey Delivers Intimate Acoustic Performance Of ‘Miss You’

Mayer’s The Search For Everything tour stopped in Toronto Monday night (Apr. 3), where the musician delivered a career-spanning setlist. Mayer, once the young singer-songwriter in a crowded field of established musicians, has taken on the role of elder statesman. Recognizing Shawn’s fandom, Mayer invited the talented artist to perform a stunning duet.

Mendes kicks off the performance with a reserved version of smash-hit “Mercy.” As Mayer starts harmonizing around the young singer, a smile spreads across Mendes’ face – clearly thrilled to share the stage with his musical idol.

The duo trade off harmonies and rhythmic, syncopated strumming as they knock out “Mercy” and Mayer’s latest “In Your Atmosphere.” Watch the full video up top.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live