Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz to Headline Outside Lands Festival

By Radio.com Staff
Outside Lands’ 10th Anniversary festival is shaping up to be a blockbuster with Metallica, The Who and Gorillaz among the major acts to grace the stage this August.
Related: Metallica Adds Mix Master Mike to North American Tour
Taking place over three days, August 11-13, the festival will also feature Lorde, Empire Of The Sun, Queens of the Stone Age, alt-J, Bleachers, Royal Blood and dozens more. With San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, festivalgoers will also find carefully curated food, wine, beer, art and comedy.
Regular 3-day GA and VIP tickets go on sale April 6 at 10:00 am PT at sfoutsidelands.com.
The confirmed Outside Lands 2017 lineup:
Metallica
The Who
Gorillaz
Lorde
A Tribe Called Quest
alt-J
Queens Of The Stone Age
Above & Beyond
Fleet Foxes
Empire Of The Sun
The Avett Brothers
Belle and Sebastian
Solange
Future Islands
ScHoolboy Q
Rebelution
Young The Giant
Little Dragon
Vance Joy
Kaytranada
Bleachers
Tove Lo
Action Bronson
Sleigh Bells
Louis The Child
Royal Blood
Shovels & Rope
Thundercat
Dawes
Warpaint
Dr. Octagon
Rag’n’Bone Man
Bomba Estéreo
Real Estate
James Vincent McMorrow
RAC
Temples
K.Flay
Hamilton Leithauser
Maggie Rogers
Sofi Tukker
Foxygen
How To Dress Well
SOHN
Electric Guest
Goldroom
Hundred Waters
Noname
Khruangbin
Kamaiyah
S U R V I V E
Kali Uchis
San Fermin
Joseph
The Japanese House
Mon Laferte
Lee Fields & The Expressions
The Lemon Twigs
Grace Mitchell
Porches
Jacob Banks
MUNA
Mondo Cozmo
John Moreland
Frenship
Sam Dew
Oliver Tree
Lawrence
The She’s
Comments are closed.