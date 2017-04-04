Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

Watch Chris Blue’s Flawless, Energetic ‘Superstition’ On The Voice

April 4, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: Chris Blue, Rami Abou-Sabe, stevie wonder, Superstition, the voice

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Chris Blue delivered a playful, infectious, and downright electrifying version of Stevie Wonder‘s “Superstition” on The Voice last night (Apr. 3).

RELATED: Watch This Smoking Hot Battle On ‘The Voice’

Coaches Alicia Keys and Adam Levine looked starstruck as Blue unleashed a furry of pinpoint vocal runs, pulling from his guttural chest voice and heady falsetto. Once the energetic performer busted out some technical footwork, the gloves were off – it didn’t matter who the singer was up against, no one was topping Blue’s night.

The flawless “Superstition” warranted Blue a trip to the Live Playoff round. Check out Chris’ killer dance moves and top-notch vocals up top.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live