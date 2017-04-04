Watch Chris Blue’s Flawless, Energetic ‘Superstition’ On The Voice

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Chris Blue delivered a playful, infectious, and downright electrifying version of Stevie Wonder‘s “Superstition” on The Voice last night (Apr. 3).

Coaches Alicia Keys and Adam Levine looked starstruck as Blue unleashed a furry of pinpoint vocal runs, pulling from his guttural chest voice and heady falsetto. Once the energetic performer busted out some technical footwork, the gloves were off – it didn’t matter who the singer was up against, no one was topping Blue’s night.

The flawless “Superstition” warranted Blue a trip to the Live Playoff round. Check out Chris’ killer dance moves and top-notch vocals up top.