15 Seconds | Layto – Rabbit Ears

April 5, 2017 9:14 PM
Filed Under: 15 seconds of fame, 15sof-2017, Anastasia Flaherty, Boston, cape cod, Hull, indie, Layto, Layto Mullen, Rabbit Ears, unsigned, Video

An update tonight from an artist down the Cape we’ve been following for a while — the super talented LAYTO.

We’re spinning Layto’s brand new original song Rabbit Ears on tonight’s #15Seconds. Give it a listen and tell us what you think!

(By the way, the video was directed by another extremely gifted artist, Anastasia Flaherty from Hull, MA!)

