Can’t Beat Kennedy: Krysta from Lynnfield

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” is one of just 34 songs since 1958 to be #1 on the Hot 100 for at least 10 weeks. The overall record is the 16 weeks “One Sweet Day” by who?

Right on the heels of Chappelle’s two new specials being released, comedian “Louis CK: 2017” is now streaming on Netflix. Louis CK had an FX series based on his life as a divorced comedian with kids living in N.Y. What was the name of the series?

A list of exes who work together includes Kaley Cuoco and Johny Galecki from “The Bug bang Theory”, Christina and Tarek El Moussa from “Flip and Flop”, and Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody from which teen drama series that ran from 2003-2007?

An analytics service claims Beyonce is the most influential celebrity on social media, and that each one of her posts theoretically worth $1 million. Yesterday, she and Jay-Z celebrated another wedding anniversary. How many years have the two been married for?

Susan Sarandon denied rumors that she and Julia Roberts feuded when they made the movie “Stepmom” 20 years ago. Blaming her own PR person. Ironically, she stars in the currently on airing anthology series about Bette Davis and Joan Crawford’s feud back in 1962. What is the name if the series?

