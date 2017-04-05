Chris Martin Surprises Bedridden Coldplay Fan With Hospital Visit

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Chris Martin made a visit to one very special fan prior to the Coldplay concert in Manila.

Ken Santiago, a University of the Philippines-Manila medical student suffering from stage 4 cancer, has been spending his days in the hospital listening to Coldplay, reports ABS-CBN.

When Ken and his family decided that he was not well enough to attend the concert he had been dreaming of for so long, his older brother penned an open note to the band. In a heartfelt Facebook post, Kheil Santiago wrote, “I am sending you this open letter to ask a little favor if the band could just say ‘hi’ or a short message for him to make him feel better.”

The letter, shared over 1,000 times, made it’s way to Rhizza Pascua, the event organizer who scheduled the Coldplay concert in Manila.

Shortly before the concert, Martin stopped by to see Ken in the hospital. While the young fan was unable to speak, he communicated his gratitude through a small white board. “I can’t thank you enough,” wrote Santiago.

Martin gifted Santiago his hat, a few memorabilia items, and a copy of Coldplay’s most recent A Head Full of Dreams.